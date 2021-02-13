FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 30.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

