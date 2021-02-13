FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of FirstEnergy worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 256,047 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

