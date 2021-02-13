Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

