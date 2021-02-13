Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. 352,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,097. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after buying an additional 839,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.