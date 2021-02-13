Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Reaches $88.55 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 72.3% against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $88.55 million and approximately $54.70 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.14 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00085979 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00087693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00087948 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.78 or 0.94828352 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

