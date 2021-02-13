Flamingo Market Capitalization Achieves $87.90 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $87.90 million and approximately $60.67 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00278674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00099992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00081280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089583 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.09 or 0.98905439 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.