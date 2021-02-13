Flash Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $894.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

