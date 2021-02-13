FLETA 24 Hour Volume Hits $593,423.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $593,423.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,349,187 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

