Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.33

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $33.98. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 36,220 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 11,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $283,497.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Kaness bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $190,960.00. Insiders acquired 18,202 shares of company stock valued at $476,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $58,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter worth $596,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 145.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

