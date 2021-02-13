FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $253,717.67 and $408.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.