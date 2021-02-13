FLIP Trading 52.8% Higher This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $337,378.64 and approximately $502.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00072204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.57 or 0.01034532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.14 or 0.05434277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

