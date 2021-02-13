FLO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,741.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $74,741.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002956 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

