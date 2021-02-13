Flow (Dapper Labs) Achieves Market Cap of $343.09 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.72 or 0.00030959 BTC on exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $343.09 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.44 or 0.01043826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.25 or 0.05440037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.