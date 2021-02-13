Flowchain (FLC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,646.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $17,853.38 and approximately $37,646.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.01052824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.98 or 0.05540888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.