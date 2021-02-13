FLUX (FLUX) Hits One Day Volume of $7,384.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One FLUX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. FLUX has a total market cap of $216,486.04 and approximately $7,384.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 294,272 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

FLUX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.