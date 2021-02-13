FlypMe (FYP) Market Capitalization Hits $759,918.40

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $759,918.40 and approximately $9,685.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.84 or 0.01052468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.56 or 0.05543837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

