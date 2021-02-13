FNB Protocol Trading 25% Higher This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $2.03 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

