FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $144,286.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.01078112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.76 or 0.05644000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034578 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

