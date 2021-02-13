Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Short Interest Up 83.5% in January

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 822,300 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the January 14th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of BFT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 5,679,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,607. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

