Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.92

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.92 and traded as low as $101.50. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 1,062,249 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a current ratio of 46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £618.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.92.

Get Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.42%.

In other Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

About Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.