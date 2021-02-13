Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,848 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

