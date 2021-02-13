Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,158 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $61.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.