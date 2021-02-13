Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.