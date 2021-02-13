Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.