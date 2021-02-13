Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

