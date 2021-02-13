Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

