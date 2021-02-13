Foresight Wealth Management LLC Invests $7 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.88 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

