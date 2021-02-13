Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42,193 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $35.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

