Foresight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

