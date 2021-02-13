Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average of $131.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $164.87. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

