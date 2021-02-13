Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Fortinet worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

