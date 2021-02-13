Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

