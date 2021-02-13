Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Fortive worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after acquiring an additional 331,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 248,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.