Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOJCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.30. 20,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

