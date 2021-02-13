Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 6,054,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,129. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

