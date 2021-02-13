Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

