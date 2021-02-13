Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.