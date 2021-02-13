Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,210 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Culp worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CULP. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Culp by 201.5% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CULP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Culp stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $205.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

