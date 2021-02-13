Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Glatfelter worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $246,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLT opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $728.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

