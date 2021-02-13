Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 6,845 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Financial Institutions worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $405.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

