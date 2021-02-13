Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 7,380 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.20% of Sierra Bancorp worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

