Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Gladstone Commercial worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $661.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.