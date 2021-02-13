Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Matrix Service worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.96 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

