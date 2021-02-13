Foundry Partners LLC Buys 10,573 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

