Foundry Partners LLC Buys 31,880 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Wabash National worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wabash National by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

