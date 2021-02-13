Foundry Partners LLC Buys 4,170 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.