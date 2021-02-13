Foundry Partners LLC Buys 7,040 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $605.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

