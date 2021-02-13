Foundry Partners LLC Buys 9,824 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Banc of California worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.07 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $958.08 million, a P/E ratio of -100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

