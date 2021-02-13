Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 315,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 395,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

