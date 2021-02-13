Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NSSC opened at $31.85 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.35 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

